Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] is 41.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] gained 0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $4.15 price per share at the time. The company report on December 28, 2022 that NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF GULF OF MEXICO TRANSACTIONS.

Company also provides update on Share Repurchase Program.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) “Newpark” or the “Company”) today announced it has completed the previously announced transactions, which effectively provide for the Company’s exit from the Gulf of Mexico market. The two completed transactions include the sale of substantially all assets associated with the Gulf of Mexico completions fluids operations, as well as a separate transaction, through which the Company has entered a seven-year sublease of the Company’s Fourchon, Louisiana drilling fluids shorebase and blending facility with a leading global energy services provider. Both of these transactions include the assignment or sublease of the underlying properties that remain subject to the final approval of the local port authority. As a result of these transactions, the Company received approximately $6 million of cash from the sale of the completions fluids assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 and expects to generate additional cash of nearly $25 million over the next few quarters, primarily associated with the ongoing wind-down of working capital. The Company also announced that it repurchased 4.4 million shares (4.7% of outstanding shares) of its common stock under its existing share repurchase program, using total cash of $17.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Newpark Resources Inc. represents 93.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $386.49 million with the latest information. NR stock price has been found in the range of $4.04 to $4.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 574.13K shares, NR reached a trading volume of 567288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Newpark Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Newpark Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newpark Resources Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, NR shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.01 and a Gross Margin at +14.35. Newpark Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.49.

Newpark Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $269 million, or 70.40% of NR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 13,471,953, which is approximately -1.626% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,171,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.61 million in NR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $25.56 million in NR stock with ownership of nearly 38.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR] by around 4,036,596 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,691,624 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 55,096,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,824,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 944,021 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,886 shares during the same period.