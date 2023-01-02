NeoGames S.A. [NGMS] fell -56.12% so far this year. What now?

NeoGames S.A. [NASDAQ: NGMS] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $12.19 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2022 that NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery for Its “Lottery Operator of the Year” Award From EGR.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NeoPollard Interactive LLC (“NeoPollard Interactive” or “NPi”), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), commends the Virginia Lottery for being selected as “Lottery Operator of the Year” at the eGaming Review (EGR) Operator Awards held on October 27, 2022, at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London, UK. Recognized for its prestige in the eGaming sector, the EGR Operator Awards celebrates business-to-consumer operators for setting the standard in 31 categories across all verticals ranging from customer service to safer gambling. The Virginia Lottery was recognized for its exceptional performance over the past year.

“This award represents the hard work Lottery employees, in partnership with the NPi team, have done to achieve such strong results and notable growth,” said Kelly T. Gee, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. “I congratulate everyone on a job well done, and I firmly believe we will compound our successes as we continue enhancing our iLottery program. The extraordinary commitment and dedication by every Lottery stakeholder led to this recognition, and I look forward to seeing what tomorrow brings in support of K-12 public schools across Virginia.”.

NeoGames S.A. represents 33.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $315.48 million with the latest information. NGMS stock price has been found in the range of $11.925 to $12.495.

If compared to the average trading volume of 129.04K shares, NGMS reached a trading volume of 138409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGMS shares is $21.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for NeoGames S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for NeoGames S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGames S.A. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for NGMS stock

NeoGames S.A. [NGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, NGMS shares dropped by -11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 12.02 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NeoGames S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeoGames S.A. [NGMS]

There are presently around $120 million, or 39.10% of NGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGMS stocks are: SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,860,590, which is approximately -5.551% of the company’s market cap and around 50.74% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,357,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.55 million in NGMS stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $14.2 million in NGMS stock with ownership of nearly 70.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGames S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGames S.A. [NASDAQ:NGMS] by around 1,421,790 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,209,282 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,206,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,837,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGMS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,855 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 982,267 shares during the same period.