National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $92

National Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: FIZZ] closed the trading session at $46.53 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.46, while the highest price level was $47.75. The company report on December 16, 2022 that National Beverage Inspires the Gift of ‘Dreams’ for the Children of St. Jude.

Commemorating its 29th year as a continuing partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) asks all to help St. Jude in its lifesaving mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.®.

“St. Jude’s dedication to research and patient care has saved countless lives and deserves our unconditional support,” stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is an honor and a blessing to advocate for the incredible work of St. Jude as they work tirelessly to end childhood disease.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.65 percent and weekly performance of -3.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 145.96K shares, FIZZ reached to a volume of 138865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIZZ shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIZZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for National Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for National Beverage Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while CFRA kept a Sell rating on FIZZ stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FIZZ shares from 150 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Beverage Corp. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIZZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIZZ in the course of the last twelve months was 45.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FIZZ stock trade performance evaluation

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, FIZZ shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.45, while it was recorded at 47.82 for the last single week of trading, and 47.62 for the last 200 days.

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.39 and a Gross Margin at +35.83. National Beverage Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.70.

National Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Beverage Corp. go to 25.56%.

National Beverage Corp. [FIZZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,040 million, or 24.40% of FIZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIZZ stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,035,753, which is approximately -3.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,838,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.58 million in FIZZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $168.89 million in FIZZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Beverage Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in National Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ:FIZZ] by around 602,126 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 1,017,451 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 20,721,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,341,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIZZ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,337 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 232,422 shares during the same period.