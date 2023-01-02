Moody’s Corporation [MCO] Stock trading around $278.62 per share: What’s Next?

Moody’s Corporation [NYSE: MCO] closed the trading session at $278.62 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $275.01, while the highest price level was $279.645. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Moody’s Corporation Announces Pricing Terms and Acceptance of Notes of Its Cash Tender Offer.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) (“Moody’s”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) up to an aggregate purchase price of its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”), from holders thereof (the “Holders”), based on the acceptance priority levels noted in the table below, with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 4 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”). The Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of November 30, 2022 (as amended, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The applicable “Total Consideration” offered per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 13, 2022 (the “Early Tender Date”) was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference by reference to the applicable fixed spread for each series of Notes specified in the Offer to Purchase (the “Fixed Spread”), plus the applicable yield to maturity (the “Reference Yield”) based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the Offer to Purchase (the “Reference Security”), as quoted on the Bloomberg Bond Trader FIT1 series of pages, at 10:00 am New York City time, on December 14, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated by Moody’s with respect to one or more series of Notes (the “Price Determination Date”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 795.34K shares, MCO reached to a volume of 431998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moody’s Corporation [MCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCO shares is $289.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Moody’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Moody’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $285, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on MCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moody’s Corporation is set at 7.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCO in the course of the last twelve months was 82.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MCO stock trade performance evaluation

Moody’s Corporation [MCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, MCO shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Moody’s Corporation [MCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.53, while it was recorded at 277.95 for the last single week of trading, and 290.11 for the last 200 days.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moody’s Corporation [MCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.74 and a Gross Margin at +69.54. Moody’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 103.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.35.

Moody’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moody’s Corporation [MCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moody’s Corporation go to -0.82%.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,321 million, or 94.40% of MCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,669,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,701,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 billion in MCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.49 billion in MCO stock with ownership of nearly -2.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moody’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Moody’s Corporation [NYSE:MCO] by around 6,328,422 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 6,934,106 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 156,578,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,840,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,955,807 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 732,524 shares during the same period.