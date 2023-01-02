Market cap of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] reaches 5.10B – now what?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $68.52 with a heavy trading volume of 432896 shares. The company report on December 7, 2022 that WWE’s “Next In Line” Program Partners With Exos.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Exos, a global leader in athlete training and human performance, today announced a partnership to provide WWE’s “Next In Line” athletes with the opportunity to train at one of Exos’ world-class training and development facilities across the United States.

Founded by world-class coach Mark Verstegen over two decades ago, Exos pioneered the field of human performance, operating in 26 countries across 400 locations, supporting over 12,000 elite athletes, including 1,000+ NFL draft picks, 99 of which came in the ’22 draft class alone, 215+ Olympians, military elite, and corporate employees from nearly 30% of Fortune 100 companies.

It opened the trading session at $68.06, the shares rose to $68.53 and dropped to $67.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WWE points out that the company has recorded 9.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 667.46K shares, WWE reached to a volume of 432896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $83.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $90, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on WWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 68.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for WWE stock

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, WWE shares dropped by -14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.82, while it was recorded at 68.69 for the last single week of trading, and 68.13 for the last 200 days.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.16 and a Gross Margin at +40.78. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 17.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]

There are presently around $3,585 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 8,075,056, which is approximately -10.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,664,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.61 million in WWE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $279.74 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly 0.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 5,280,896 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 5,557,979 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 41,487,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,326,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,984,250 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,196 shares during the same period.