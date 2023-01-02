Market cap of Uxin Limited [UXIN] reaches 144.40M – now what?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] loss -8.86% on the last trading session, reaching $2.88 price per share at the time. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Uxin Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Uxin Limited represents 45.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $144.40 million with the latest information. UXIN stock price has been found in the range of $2.74 to $3.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 171.42K shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 428241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $15.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for UXIN stock

Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.29 and a Gross Margin at +2.92. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.75.

Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 36.40% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 1,944,300, which is approximately -22.573% of the company’s market cap and around 4.58% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 959,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in UXIN stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $2.62 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly -19.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 83,396 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,575,176 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,872,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,530,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,427 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 214,918 shares during the same period.