Market cap of Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] reaches 7.30M – now what?

Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.54%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Synaptogenix Announces Topline Results from NIH-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Bryostatin-1 for Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.

Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) (“Synaptogenix” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced topline data from its National Institute of Health (NIH)-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

The trial’s primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score assessment obtained after completion of the second course of treatment (week 28) was not met with statistical significance. An average increase in the SIB total score of 1.4 points and 0.6 points was observed for the Bryostatin-1 and placebo groups, respectively, at week 28.

Over the last 12 months, SNPX stock dropped by -86.77%. The average equity rating for SNPX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.30 million, with 6.99 million shares outstanding and 5.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.70K shares, SNPX stock reached a trading volume of 197774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

SNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, SNPX shares dropped by -80.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.81 for Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.2428, while it was recorded at 1.1260 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1873 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synaptogenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.66.

Synaptogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.00 and a Current Ratio set at 40.00.

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of SNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 222,495, which is approximately 2.61% of the company’s market cap and around 17.47% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL & CO., holding 76,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in SNPX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $72000.0 in SNPX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synaptogenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPX] by around 8,844 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 153,600 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 315,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 87 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 146,410 shares during the same period.