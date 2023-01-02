Market cap of Inter & Co Inc. [INTR] reaches 902.59M – now what?

Inter & Co Inc. [NASDAQ: INTR] gained 5.33% or 0.12 points to close at $2.37 with a heavy trading volume of 197144 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Inter&Co joins Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Allowing Inter, as a super app, to promote Brazilian entrepreneurs to sell through the largest marketplace in the world.

Inter&Co (NASDAQ: INTR | B3:INBR32), a leading Brazilian Super App offering a complete range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance, shopping and remittance-related services, announced that it has joined Amazon’s Payment Service Provider (PSP) Program.

It opened the trading session at $2.24, the shares rose to $2.46 and dropped to $2.1385, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INTR points out that the company has recorded -14.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 477.34K shares, INTR reached to a volume of 197144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inter & Co Inc. [INTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTR shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Inter & Co Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inter & Co Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for INTR stock

Inter & Co Inc. [INTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.30. With this latest performance, INTR shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Inter & Co Inc. [INTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inter & Co Inc. [INTR]

There are presently around $191 million, or 7.70% of INTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTR stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 64,506,636, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.51% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.18 million in INTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.26 million in INTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Inter & Co Inc. [NASDAQ:INTR] by around 12,776,146 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,578,038 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 66,286,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,640,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,707,168 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,909 shares during the same period.