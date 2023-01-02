Market cap of HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] reaches 523.74M – now what?

HomeStreet Inc. [NASDAQ: HMST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.72%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Dylan Runne Named as New Driver of Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Dylan Runne, an 11-time national champion in the sport of hydroplane racing, will take over as the new driver of the U-1 Miss HomeStreet boat, sponsored by HomeStreet Bank. Runne has been competing since he was eight years old across varying American and Canadian racing categories and series. He began racing inboard hydroplane boats in 2017, when he was named “Rookie of the Year.”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005415/en/.

Over the last 12 months, HMST stock dropped by -46.57%. The one-year HomeStreet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.17. The average equity rating for HMST stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $523.74 million, with 18.72 million shares outstanding and 18.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.81K shares, HMST stock reached a trading volume of 139296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HomeStreet Inc. [HMST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMST shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMST stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for HomeStreet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $52 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for HomeStreet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $63, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on HMST stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HMST shares from 43 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HomeStreet Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMST in the course of the last twelve months was 3.13.

HMST Stock Performance Analysis:

HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, HMST shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for HomeStreet Inc. [HMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.70, while it was recorded at 27.39 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HomeStreet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.79. HomeStreet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.59.

HMST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HomeStreet Inc. go to 7.00%.

HomeStreet Inc. [HMST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $440 million, or 90.60% of HMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,744,807, which is approximately 0.095% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,609,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.39 million in HMST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.99 million in HMST stock with ownership of nearly -1.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in HomeStreet Inc. [NASDAQ:HMST] by around 1,138,979 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 1,662,740 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 13,155,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,957,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMST stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,886 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 301,317 shares during the same period.