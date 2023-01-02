Market cap of Encore Wire Corporation [WIRE] reaches 2.56B – now what?

Encore Wire Corporation [NASDAQ: WIRE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.69%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Sidoti’s December Small-Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 65 Presenting Companies.

Over the last 12 months, WIRE stock dropped by -3.34%. The one-year Encore Wire Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.39. The average equity rating for WIRE stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.56 billion, with 18.97 million shares outstanding and 17.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 219.20K shares, WIRE stock reached a trading volume of 136557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Encore Wire Corporation [WIRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIRE shares is $200.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Encore Wire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Encore Wire Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on WIRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encore Wire Corporation is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIRE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.60.

WIRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Encore Wire Corporation [WIRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, WIRE shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Encore Wire Corporation [WIRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.50, while it was recorded at 139.45 for the last single week of trading, and 126.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Encore Wire Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encore Wire Corporation [WIRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.97 and a Gross Margin at +33.47. Encore Wire Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.37.

Encore Wire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

WIRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encore Wire Corporation go to 10.00%.

Encore Wire Corporation [WIRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,545 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,007,440, which is approximately -1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,153,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.27 million in WIRE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $216.84 million in WIRE stock with ownership of nearly 3.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encore Wire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Encore Wire Corporation [NASDAQ:WIRE] by around 1,754,128 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 1,476,790 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 15,269,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,500,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIRE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 615,931 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 509,379 shares during the same period.