Market cap of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] reaches 30.20M – now what?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] closed the trading session at $1.00 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.90, while the highest price level was $1.01. The company report on November 7, 2022 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, “We are delighted to mark a positive financial turnaround in the first half of fiscal year 2022, despite several headwinds including COVID-19 lockdowns in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC” or “China”). We achieved significant improvements across almost all financial metrics. During this period, our revenue increased by 47.9% year-over-year to $2.74 million, our gross profit increased by 66.3% year-over-year to $2.28 million, and our net income increased by 564.9% year-over-year to $1.50 million. The solid results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the successful execution of our growth strategy. We are pleased with the success of the acquisition of Wanwang Investment Limited, representing a transformational milestone for us to directly operate colleges. Our strategic initiatives are driving results as we continue diversifying service offerings, improving service quality, and scaling our business. Looking forward, we will still focus on retaining high-quality educational services of our Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, attracting new students and strengthening our market position. The encouraging performance of the first half of fiscal year 2022 manifests our business strategy to drive business growth across education industries as a path toward a positive direction. We expect to optimize our services within our ecosystem and further unlock commercial value that catalyzes the Company’s sustainable development and drives shareholder value in the long run.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.81 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.71K shares, CLEU reached to a volume of 197077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CLEU stock trade performance evaluation

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1285, while it was recorded at 0.9710 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0881 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.94 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.43.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 98,080, which is approximately -68.381% of the company’s market cap and around 15.65% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 48,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in CLEU stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $22000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly 50.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 48,306 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 732,512 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 555,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,000 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 461,368 shares during the same period.