Market cap of California Water Service Group [CWT] reaches 3.41B – now what?

California Water Service Group [NYSE: CWT] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $62.21 during the day while it closed the day at $60.64. The company report on December 22, 2022 that California Water Service Sees Seventh Straight Month of Water Savings.

“I would like to thank our customers for all of their hard work stepping up conservation efforts this year,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “While we are hoping for a wet winter, we urge our customers to stay mindful of their water use and continue to save water every day.”.

California Water Service Group stock has also loss -0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CWT stock has inclined by 15.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.39% and lost -15.61% year-on date.

The market cap for CWT stock reached $3.41 billion, with 54.82 million shares outstanding and 54.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 257.57K shares, CWT reached a trading volume of 198019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about California Water Service Group [CWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWT shares is $63.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for California Water Service Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for California Water Service Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $53, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on CWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for California Water Service Group is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

CWT stock trade performance evaluation

California Water Service Group [CWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, CWT shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for California Water Service Group [CWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.41, while it was recorded at 61.58 for the last single week of trading, and 57.61 for the last 200 days.

California Water Service Group [CWT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and California Water Service Group [CWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. California Water Service Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79.

California Water Service Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for California Water Service Group [CWT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for California Water Service Group go to 11.70%.

California Water Service Group [CWT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,667 million, or 84.30% of CWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,728,688, which is approximately 0.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,624,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.7 million in CWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $310.85 million in CWT stock with ownership of nearly -4.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in California Water Service Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in California Water Service Group [NYSE:CWT] by around 3,616,519 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 3,997,397 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 36,373,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,987,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,724,732 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 737,376 shares during the same period.