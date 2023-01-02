Market cap of Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] reaches 4.60M – now what?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] gained 2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Benitec Biopharma Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

“Following the receipt of a favorable decision from the Institutional Review Board of the lead clinical site for the OPMD Natural History Study in the United States and the formal completion of the Site Initiation Visit at this key clinical enrollment site, the screening of OPMD subjects for enrollment into the OPMD Natural History Study will begin this month. The initiation of subject screening for the OPMD Natural History Study represents a major milestone for Benitec, and we look forward to enrolling the first subjects into the OPMD Natural History Study this year. The enrollment of subjects into the OPMD Natural History Study in 2022 continues to support our central clinical development goal of administering the first dose of BB-301 in 2023,” said Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma. “The Principal Investigator of the OPMD Natural History Study in the United States expects high enrollment interest for this incurable genetic disease with no approved treatments, and we continue to work with regulators globally to open additional sites in geographies outside of the United States.”.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. represents 27.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.60 million with the latest information. BNTC stock price has been found in the range of $0.15 to $0.189.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.86K shares, BNTC reached a trading volume of 563839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, BNTC shares dropped by -17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1756, while it was recorded at 0.1678 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8441 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -24457.53 and a Gross Margin at -449.32. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24942.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.14.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

There are presently around $3 million, or 58.40% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.93% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,555,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in BNTC stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benitec Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 14,902,967 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 325,263 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 688,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,917,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,784,550 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 315,260 shares during the same period.