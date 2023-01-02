Market Analysts see Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] gaining to $66. Time to buy?

Power Integrations Inc. [NASDAQ: POWI] closed the trading session at $71.72 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.5849, while the highest price level was $71.85. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Power Integrations Names Nancy Gioia to Its Board of Directors.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Nancy L. Gioia will join the company’s board of directors on January 1, 2023.

Ms. Gioia retired from Ford Motor Company in 2014 after more than 33 years of service including executive roles in product development, manufacturing, and strategy and planning. Among her roles at Ford, she served as director of global electrification, leading all aspects of the company’s electrified vehicle technologies and product portfolio. She currently serves on the boards of Lucid Group and Brady Corporation, and her past board roles include Meggitt PLC and Exelon Corporation. Ms. Gioia holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and a M.S. in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 382.52K shares, POWI reached to a volume of 198733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWI shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Power Integrations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $90 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Power Integrations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on POWI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Power Integrations Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for POWI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

POWI stock trade performance evaluation

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, POWI shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.94, while it was recorded at 71.55 for the last single week of trading, and 76.84 for the last 200 days.

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +51.17. Power Integrations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.15.

Power Integrations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Power Integrations Inc. [POWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Power Integrations Inc. go to 2.88%.

Power Integrations Inc. [POWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,649,406, which is approximately -9.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,657,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.74 million in POWI stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $252.69 million in POWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Power Integrations Inc. [NASDAQ:POWI] by around 3,930,338 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 3,880,159 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 49,443,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,254,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 711,293 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 320,388 shares during the same period.