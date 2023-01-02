Market Analysts see Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] traded at a low on 12/30/22, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.04. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.865 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2023.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $23 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 571361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.67%.

The market cap for PNW stock reached $8.73 billion, with 113.21 million shares outstanding and 112.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 926.37K shares, PNW reached a trading volume of 571361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNW shares is $71.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $54 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has PNW stock performed recently?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, PNW shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.65, while it was recorded at 77.12 for the last single week of trading, and 73.41 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.47 and a Gross Margin at +21.81. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation go to -3.95%.

Insider trade positions for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]

There are presently around $7,500 million, or 90.70% of PNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,902,237, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,882,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.45 million in PNW stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $687.5 million in PNW stock with ownership of nearly -11.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW] by around 6,493,475 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 6,865,981 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 85,279,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,638,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNW stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 930,269 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,402 shares during the same period.