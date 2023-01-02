Market Analysts see NCR Corporation [NCR] falling to $27. Time to buy?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.41. The company report on November 22, 2022 that NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 569893 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NCR Corporation stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for NCR stock reached $3.21 billion, with 137.00 million shares outstanding and 132.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, NCR reached a trading volume of 569893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NCR Corporation [NCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $52, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on NCR stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NCR stock performed recently?

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 29.42 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +26.17. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97.

NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for NCR Corporation [NCR]

There are presently around $3,013 million, or 95.50% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,170,231, which is approximately 7.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,688,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.62 million in NCR stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $140.14 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 17,269,798 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 20,225,588 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 91,205,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,700,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,995,878 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,884,493 shares during the same period.