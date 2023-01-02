Market Analysts see Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.27%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Kodiak Sciences to Present at the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present virtually at the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:10am Pacific Time (12:10pm Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Kodiak’s website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

Over the last 12 months, KOD stock dropped by -91.95%. The one-year Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.62. The average equity rating for KOD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $359.43 million, with 52.29 million shares outstanding and 49.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 291.85K shares, KOD stock reached a trading volume of 327875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOD shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on KOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kodiak Sciences Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71.

KOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, KOD shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kodiak Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.08.

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

KOD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. go to 12.40%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302 million, or 81.40% of KOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 17,310,490, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,113,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.45 million in KOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.79 million in KOD stock with ownership of nearly 3.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KOD] by around 3,846,815 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,772,637 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,533,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,152,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,078 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 765,256 shares during the same period.