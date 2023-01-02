Market Analysts see IMARA Inc. [IMRA] falling to $12. Time to buy?

IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ: IMRA] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.09 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Enliven Therapeutics and Imara Announce Merger Agreement.

Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Enliven’s portfolio of precision oncology programs.

Combined company is expected to have a cash balance of approximately $300 million at close, which is expected to provide cash runway through multiple clinical milestones and into early 2026.

IMARA Inc. stock is now 81.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMRA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.18 and lowest of $3.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.26, which means current price is +319.96% above from all time high which was touched on 11/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 956.20K shares, IMRA reached a trading volume of 137215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IMARA Inc. [IMRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRA shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IMARA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for IMARA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on IMRA stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IMRA shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMARA Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

How has IMRA stock performed recently?

IMARA Inc. [IMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, IMRA shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for IMARA Inc. [IMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

IMARA Inc. [IMRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IMARA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

Insider trade positions for IMARA Inc. [IMRA]

There are presently around $34 million, or 50.60% of IMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMRA stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,386,568, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, holding 866,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 million in IMRA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.44 million in IMRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in IMARA Inc. [NASDAQ:IMRA] by around 982,026 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,389,330 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,860,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,231,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMRA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 894,155 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,125,680 shares during the same period.