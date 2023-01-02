Market Analysts see Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [NYSE: HOMB] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.79 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock is now -6.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOMB Stock saw the intraday high of $23.015 and lowest of $22.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.20, which means current price is +14.93% above from all time high which was touched on 11/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 939.36K shares, HOMB reached a trading volume of 565816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOMB shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOMB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.18.

How has HOMB stock performed recently?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, HOMB shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.30, while it was recorded at 22.78 for the last single week of trading, and 23.02 for the last 200 days.

Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.42. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.85.

Earnings analysis for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB]

There are presently around $2,856 million, or 62.10% of HOMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,878,689, which is approximately -0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,900,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.32 million in HOMB stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $222.87 million in HOMB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [NYSE:HOMB] by around 15,491,660 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 13,885,769 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 95,952,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,329,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOMB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,057,605 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,572 shares during the same period.