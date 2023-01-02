Market Analysts see Autoliv Inc. [ALV] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Autoliv Inc. [NYSE: ALV] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $77.11 during the day while it closed the day at $76.58. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Autoliv appoints Jonas Jademyr as Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, appoints Jonas Jademyr as the new Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management effective January 15, 2023. Mr. Jademyr will become a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team and succeeds Svante Mogefors who will retire.

Mr. Jonas Jademyr, currently Vice President Group Program Management in Autoliv, has experience in engineering, development, and program and project management within complex large-scale matrix environments. Prior to joining Autoliv in early 2021, Mr. Jademyr had an extensive career at Volvo Group including the position of Head of Quality at Volvo Construction Equipment.

Autoliv Inc. stock has also gained 2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALV stock has inclined by 14.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.35% and lost -25.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ALV stock reached $6.68 billion, with 87.00 million shares outstanding and 85.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 695.49K shares, ALV reached a trading volume of 328850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALV shares is $90.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Autoliv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Autoliv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $90, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ALV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autoliv Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

Autoliv Inc. [ALV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, ALV shares dropped by -13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Autoliv Inc. [ALV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.79, while it was recorded at 75.87 for the last single week of trading, and 77.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autoliv Inc. [ALV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.24 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Autoliv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54.

Autoliv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autoliv Inc. go to 23.06%.

There are presently around $3,174 million, or 63.60% of ALV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALV stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 6,298,508, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,703,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.62 million in ALV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $185.19 million in ALV stock with ownership of nearly -6.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autoliv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Autoliv Inc. [NYSE:ALV] by around 4,954,978 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 3,688,650 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 32,806,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,449,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,494 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 312,170 shares during the same period.