Market Analysts see ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] falling to $7. Time to buy?

ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ: ACMR] gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $7.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2022 that ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

ACM Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley Virtual China Opportunity Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 (China time zone).

ACM Research Inc. represents 59.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $450.73 million with the latest information. ACMR stock price has been found in the range of $7.38 to $7.715.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ACMR reached a trading volume of 431916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACMR shares is $16.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ACM Research Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $28 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for ACM Research Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on ACMR stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ACMR shares from 44 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACM Research Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, ACMR shares dropped by -14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 13.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +44.22. ACM Research Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

ACM Research Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM Research Inc. go to 42.74%.

There are presently around $275 million, or 68.70% of ACMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACMR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,888,313, which is approximately -5.885% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; SNOW LAKE CAPITAL (HK) LTD, holding 3,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.76 million in ACMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.25 million in ACMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACM Research Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ:ACMR] by around 10,179,322 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 11,078,789 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,351,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,609,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACMR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,894,509 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,670 shares during the same period.