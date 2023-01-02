Life Storage Inc. [LSI] fell -35.70% so far this year. What now?

Life Storage Inc. [NYSE: LSI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.04%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Life Storage, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, reported operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, LSI stock dropped by -35.19%. The one-year Life Storage Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.24. The average equity rating for LSI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.49 billion, with 84.47 million shares outstanding and 84.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.03K shares, LSI stock reached a trading volume of 426219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Life Storage Inc. [LSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSI shares is $131.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Life Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $139 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Life Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $141 to $133, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on LSI stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LSI shares from 150 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Storage Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSI in the course of the last twelve months was 60.37.

LSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Life Storage Inc. [LSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, LSI shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Life Storage Inc. [LSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.42, while it was recorded at 99.38 for the last single week of trading, and 118.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Life Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Storage Inc. [LSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.37 and a Gross Margin at +50.10. Life Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

LSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Life Storage Inc. go to 5.00%.

Life Storage Inc. [LSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,683 million, or 95.10% of LSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,668,647, which is approximately -0.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,433,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.23 million in LSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $448.88 million in LSI stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Life Storage Inc. [NYSE:LSI] by around 6,157,860 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 6,361,996 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 65,477,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,997,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,240 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 415,210 shares during the same period.