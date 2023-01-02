Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] is 7.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ: LEGN] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $49.92 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Legend Biotech Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for LB2102 in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Legend Biotech’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with the clinical development of LB2102, an investigational, autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of adult patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

LB2102 is designed to selectively target delta-like ligand 3 (DLL-3), a ligand that is highly restricted to various malignancies, including SCLC, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC), certain other neuroendocrine tumors and some prostate cancers. DLL-3 has also been linked to tumor growth, migration and invasion.1.

Legend Biotech Corporation represents 167.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.32 billion with the latest information. LEGN stock price has been found in the range of $48.85 to $49.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 700.17K shares, LEGN reached a trading volume of 331908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEGN shares is $68.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Legend Biotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Legend Biotech Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legend Biotech Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

Trading performance analysis for LEGN stock

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, LEGN shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.46, while it was recorded at 49.23 for the last single week of trading, and 45.44 for the last 200 days.

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -415.44. Legend Biotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -430.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.99.

Legend Biotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]

There are presently around $3,185 million, or 38.80% of LEGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEGN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,578,033, which is approximately 88.754% of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 5,136,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.42 million in LEGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $186.29 million in LEGN stock with ownership of nearly 18.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Legend Biotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ:LEGN] by around 19,755,047 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,675,510 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 35,378,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,809,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEGN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,551,651 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,617,806 shares during the same period.