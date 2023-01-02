Lazard Ltd [LAZ] Stock trading around $34.67 per share: What’s Next?

Lazard Ltd [NYSE: LAZ] closed the trading session at $34.67 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.10, while the highest price level was $34.88. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Lazard Sustainable Private Infrastructure Team Completes Inaugural Investment in DBE Energy.

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced that the Lazard Sustainable Private Infrastructure team completed its inaugural investment in DBE Energy, owner, and operator of an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Surrey, England.

The investment has been made in partnership with DBE’s experienced management team who will continue operating the plant with LAM as a majority shareholder. The DBE Energy plant contributes to both the decarbonization and circular economy ambitions of the U.K. by producing green, renewable gas from organic waste and supplying it to the National Grid for commercial and domestic use as a carbon neutral alternative to fossil gas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.54 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 808.81K shares, LAZ reached to a volume of 422285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lazard Ltd [LAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZ shares is $37.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lazard Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $38 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lazard Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on LAZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazard Ltd is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.33.

LAZ stock trade performance evaluation

Lazard Ltd [LAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, LAZ shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for Lazard Ltd [LAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 35.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.11 for the last 200 days.

Lazard Ltd [LAZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lazard Ltd [LAZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.68 and a Gross Margin at +96.58. Lazard Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lazard Ltd [LAZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lazard Ltd go to 7.30%.

Lazard Ltd [LAZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,538 million, or 66.10% of LAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,593,229, which is approximately -5.966% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,065,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.97 million in LAZ stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $273.49 million in LAZ stock with ownership of nearly -9.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lazard Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Lazard Ltd [NYSE:LAZ] by around 2,563,664 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,593,925 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 65,036,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,193,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZ stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,400 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,369 shares during the same period.