Ladenburg Thalmann lifts IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] traded at a low on 12/30/22, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on November 10, 2022 that IZEA Reports All-Time Record Q3 Revenue Revenue up 40% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Improves YoY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 422785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for IZEA stock reached $34.00 million, with 62.27 million shares outstanding and 58.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 148.13K shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 422785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has IZEA stock performed recently?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.93. With this latest performance, IZEA shares dropped by -17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.82 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6469, while it was recorded at 0.5762 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8944 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.85 and a Gross Margin at +48.20. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.63.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.00% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,322,912, which is approximately -2.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 956,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in IZEA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 2.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 323,351 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 708,217 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,550,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,581,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,407 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 318,168 shares during the same period.