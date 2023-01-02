Kforce Inc. [KFRC] is -27.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kforce Inc. [NASDAQ: KFRC] loss -0.85% or -0.47 points to close at $54.83 with a heavy trading volume of 139318 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Kforce Opens Hybrid Headquarters at Midtown Tampa.

Enhanced technology and modern design support the solution firm’s office-occasional work model.

Kforce opened its hybrid headquarters Tuesday, making it one of the first companies in Tampa Bay to create a space designed entirely for the new world of work.

It opened the trading session at $54.80, the shares rose to $55.12 and dropped to $54.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KFRC points out that the company has recorded -11.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 132.19K shares, KFRC reached to a volume of 139318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kforce Inc. [KFRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KFRC shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KFRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Kforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Kforce Inc. stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KFRC shares from 35 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kforce Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KFRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KFRC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for KFRC stock

Kforce Inc. [KFRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, KFRC shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KFRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Kforce Inc. [KFRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.91, while it was recorded at 54.79 for the last single week of trading, and 62.49 for the last 200 days.

Kforce Inc. [KFRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Kforce Inc. [KFRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KFRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kforce Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kforce Inc. [KFRC]

There are presently around $1,007 million, or 89.50% of KFRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KFRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,341,859, which is approximately 5.416% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,279,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.97 million in KFRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.61 million in KFRC stock with ownership of nearly -5.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kforce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Kforce Inc. [NASDAQ:KFRC] by around 1,315,954 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 2,803,134 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 14,247,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,366,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KFRC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,746 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,499,954 shares during the same period.