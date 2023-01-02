Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP] – find out why.

Perella Weinberg Partners [NASDAQ: PWP] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.80. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Perella Weinberg Partners to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available to the public on the Investor's section of PWP's website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on PWP's website shortly after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 196470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Perella Weinberg Partners stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.07%.

The market cap for PWP stock reached $857.40 million, with 42.26 million shares outstanding and 41.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.40K shares, PWP reached a trading volume of 196470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWP shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Perella Weinberg Partners shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perella Weinberg Partners is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

How has PWP stock performed recently?

Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, PWP shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.31 and a Gross Margin at +96.03. Perella Weinberg Partners’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98.

Perella Weinberg Partners’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Perella Weinberg Partners [PWP]

There are presently around $372 million, or 95.80% of PWP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWP stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,317,960, which is approximately -14.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,067,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.66 million in PWP stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $36.53 million in PWP stock with ownership of nearly -0.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perella Weinberg Partners stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Perella Weinberg Partners [NASDAQ:PWP] by around 3,462,938 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,392,500 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 29,122,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,978,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,556 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,586,701 shares during the same period.