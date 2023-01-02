Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] Revenue clocked in at $233.50 million, down -23.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Kearny Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: KRNY] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Wholesale Restructuring and Adoption of Operating Efficiency Initiative.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A sum of 139951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 306.70K shares. Kearny Financial Corp. shares reached a high of $10.265 and dropped to a low of $10.11 until finishing in the latest session at $10.15.

The one-year KRNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.13. The average equity rating for KRNY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRNY shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Kearny Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $14 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Kearny Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on KRNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kearny Financial Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRNY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.04.

KRNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, KRNY shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kearny Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.44. Kearny Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

KRNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kearny Financial Corp. go to 4.00%.

Kearny Financial Corp. [KRNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $458 million, or 68.70% of KRNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRNY stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 6,759,105, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,370,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.67 million in KRNY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $59.73 million in KRNY stock with ownership of nearly -0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kearny Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Kearny Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:KRNY] by around 8,195,795 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,353,729 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 27,593,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,142,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRNY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,350,025 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 757,475 shares during the same period.