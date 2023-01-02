Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] gain 24.49% so far this year. What now?

Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: IRDM] loss -0.54% or -0.28 points to close at $51.40 with a heavy trading volume of 328437 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Iridium Introduces its Next Generation Satellite IoT Data Service.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) simplifies the development of satellite IoT services.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced the service introduction of Iridium Messaging TransportSM (IMTSM), a two-way cloud-native networked data service optimized for use over Iridium Certus® and designed to make it easier to add satellite connections to existing or new IoT solutions. IMT provides an IP data transport service unique to the Iridium® network, designed for small-to-moderate-sized messages supporting satellite IoT applications. Integrated with Iridium CloudConnect and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the new service can reduce development costs and speed time to market for new Iridium Connected® IoT devices. IMT has been highly anticipated by Iridium’s partner ecosystem and is currently available for the Iridium Certus 100 service with introduction on Iridium Certus 200, 350 and 700 planned for the first quarter of 2023.

The daily chart for IRDM points out that the company has recorded 34.77% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 553.76K shares, IRDM reached to a volume of 328437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRDM shares is $57.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRDM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Iridium Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $51, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on IRDM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iridium Communications Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRDM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for IRDM stock

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, IRDM shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.87, while it was recorded at 51.08 for the last single week of trading, and 43.48 for the last 200 days.

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iridium Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iridium Communications Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]

There are presently around $5,469 million, or 85.80% of IRDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRDM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,911,518, which is approximately -5.091% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 14,521,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.43 million in IRDM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $656.59 million in IRDM stock with ownership of nearly 1.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:IRDM] by around 3,652,075 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 6,160,355 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 96,583,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,395,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRDM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,198,412 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 602,404 shares during the same period.