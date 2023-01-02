Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR] is 66.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immunocore Holdings plc [NASDAQ: IMCR] slipped around -0.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.07 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Immunocore is awarded the Prix Galien France award for KIMMTRAK.

Immunocore is awarded the Prix Galien France award for KIMMTRAK.

Treatment for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer affecting the eye.

Immunocore Holdings plc stock is now 66.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMCR Stock saw the intraday high of $57.61 and lowest of $56.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.06, which means current price is +209.66% above from all time high which was touched on 11/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 378.10K shares, IMCR reached a trading volume of 198094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMCR shares is $78.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Immunocore Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunocore Holdings plc is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11.

How has IMCR stock performed recently?

Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, IMCR shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.66, while it was recorded at 57.01 for the last single week of trading, and 44.63 for the last 200 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -511.84. Immunocore Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -495.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.34.

Immunocore Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Immunocore Holdings plc [IMCR]

There are presently around $1,513 million, or 58.90% of IMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMCR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,451,483, which is approximately 11.394% of the company’s market cap and around 20.79% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,493,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.39 million in IMCR stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $143.86 million in IMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immunocore Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Immunocore Holdings plc [NASDAQ:IMCR] by around 6,933,545 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,453,615 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,132,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,519,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMCR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,957,673 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 509,981 shares during the same period.