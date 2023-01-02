IMAX Corporation [IMAX] Stock trading around $14.66 per share: What’s Next?

IMAX Corporation [NYSE: IMAX] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.66. The company report on December 27, 2022 that IMAX Crosses $100 Million in Global Box Office with James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

With $105.5 Million in IMAX Global Box Office, Stunning Sci-Fi Sequel Becomes Fastest Film to Top $100 Million in IMAX Box Office Receipts since 2019.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Disney/Lightstorm’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now earned $105.5 million in IMAX global box office in less than two weeks — the fastest film to hit the $100 million mark in IMAX since April 2019. James Cameron’s epic sci-fi sequel is only the ninth film in IMAX history to exceed $100 million in global box office. To date, IMAX has accounted for 11.4% of the film’s global gross on only a fraction of its total screens.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 564780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IMAX Corporation stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.75%.

The market cap for IMAX stock reached $815.54 million, with 56.04 million shares outstanding and 46.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.67K shares, IMAX reached a trading volume of 564780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IMAX Corporation [IMAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAX shares is $19.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for IMAX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for IMAX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on IMAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAX Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMAX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.61.

How has IMAX stock performed recently?

IMAX Corporation [IMAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, IMAX shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.69, while it was recorded at 14.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

IMAX Corporation [IMAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAX Corporation [IMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.98. IMAX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Earnings analysis for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAX Corporation go to 36.60%.

Insider trade positions for IMAX Corporation [IMAX]

There are presently around $633 million, or 79.30% of IMAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,495,707, which is approximately 27.764% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,703,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.63 million in IMAX stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $37.69 million in IMAX stock with ownership of nearly 8.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in IMAX Corporation [NYSE:IMAX] by around 3,904,157 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 4,684,191 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,621,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,209,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,102 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,704 shares during the same period.