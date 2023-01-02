IDACORP Inc. [IDA] Stock trading around $107.85 per share: What’s Next?

IDACORP Inc. [NYSE: IDA] traded at a low on 12/30/22, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $107.85. The company report on November 3, 2022 that IDACORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results, Increases 2022 Earnings Guidance.

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported third quarter 2022 net income attributable to IDACORP of $106.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared with $97.9 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, IDACORP reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $216.9 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, compared with $212.8 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

“Sustained customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather, and a mid-year approval for the acceleration of the Jim Bridger coal plant retirement, along with higher transmission wheeling revenues, all contributed to the quarter’s results,” said IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. “Cost pressures primarily from labor-related inflation, as well as higher wholesale power and natural gas price impacts, offset some of those benefits compared with last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 199026 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IDACORP Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for IDA stock reached $5.51 billion, with 50.67 million shares outstanding and 50.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 216.40K shares, IDA reached a trading volume of 199026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDA shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for IDACORP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $108 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for IDACORP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on IDA stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IDA shares from 108 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDACORP Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97.

IDACORP Inc. [IDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, IDA shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for IDACORP Inc. [IDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.07, while it was recorded at 108.29 for the last single week of trading, and 107.21 for the last 200 days.

IDACORP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDACORP Inc. go to 3.40%.

There are presently around $4,392 million, or 81.30% of IDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,118,190, which is approximately 1.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,888,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.08 million in IDA stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $317.06 million in IDA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in IDACORP Inc. [NYSE:IDA] by around 4,276,903 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 4,038,935 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 32,407,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,723,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,374,644 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 120,951 shares during the same period.