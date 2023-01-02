Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN] fell -3.44% so far this year. What now?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation [NYSE: HMN] loss -1.16% or -0.44 points to close at $37.37 with a heavy trading volume of 137878 shares. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Horace Mann declares quarterly dividend.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $37.81, the shares rose to $37.93 and dropped to $37.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HMN points out that the company has recorded -3.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 205.56K shares, HMN reached to a volume of 137878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMN shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Horace Mann Educators Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on HMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horace Mann Educators Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12.

Trading performance analysis for HMN stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, HMN shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.75, while it was recorded at 37.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.76 for the last 200 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.19. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horace Mann Educators Corporation go to 12.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horace Mann Educators Corporation [HMN]

There are presently around $1,619 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,990,504, which is approximately -0.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,033,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.09 million in HMN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $120.01 million in HMN stock with ownership of nearly 1.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horace Mann Educators Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation [NYSE:HMN] by around 1,890,694 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 2,144,237 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 39,289,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,324,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,496 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,606 shares during the same period.