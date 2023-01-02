High Tide Inc. [HITI] is -63.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

High Tide Inc. [NASDAQ: HITI] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.54 during the day while it closed the day at $1.54. The company report on December 30, 2022 that High Tide Recaps Key Milestones of 2022.

The Company closes the year as the top revenue-generating cannabis company in Canada.

The Company also announces the opening of its 150th Canna Cabana location.

High Tide Inc. stock has also gained 5.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HITI stock has inclined by 10.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.76% and lost -63.76% year-on date.

The market cap for HITI stock reached $142.10 million, with 62.68 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 250.43K shares, HITI reached a trading volume of 197224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about High Tide Inc. [HITI]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for High Tide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for High Tide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for High Tide Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

HITI stock trade performance evaluation

High Tide Inc. [HITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, HITI shares dropped by -17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for High Tide Inc. [HITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5464, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1573 for the last 200 days.

High Tide Inc. [HITI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and High Tide Inc. [HITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.65 and a Gross Margin at +4.39. High Tide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.60.

High Tide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

High Tide Inc. [HITI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.35% of HITI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HITI stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 456,823, which is approximately 15.797% of the company’s market cap and around 9.41% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 316,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in HITI stocks shares; and BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, currently with $0.31 million in HITI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in High Tide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in High Tide Inc. [NASDAQ:HITI] by around 606,368 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,265,910 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,649,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,222,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HITI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,301 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,211,354 shares during the same period.