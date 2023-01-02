Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $18

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.83%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2022 Results.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended September 30, 2022 revenue of $414.5 million and net income of $0.3 million. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per common share, the 77th consecutive increase since the initiation of dividend payments in 2003.

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results reflect the ongoing and expected choppiness that we referenced during our second quarter call. And while we have conviction in our ability to manage the controllable components of our business, we are also realistic about the ongoing challenges that remain within our industry and the broader economy.”.

Over the last 12 months, HCSG stock dropped by -31.03%. The one-year Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.63. The average equity rating for HCSG stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $897.96 million, with 74.34 million shares outstanding and 73.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 520.22K shares, HCSG stock reached a trading volume of 429984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCSG shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $19 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Services Group Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

HCSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, HCSG shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.35, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.87 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80.

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

HCSG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. go to 9.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $887 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,636,595, which is approximately -1.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.19 million in HCSG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.88 million in HCSG stock with ownership of nearly -0.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HCSG] by around 5,287,602 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,205,021 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 59,413,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,906,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCSG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,025,423 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 759,058 shares during the same period.