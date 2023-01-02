H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] – find out why.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FDMT] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.21 at the close of the session, up 0.68%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that 4D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Evercore ISI HealthCONx 2022 Conference.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at www.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 1.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FDMT Stock saw the intraday high of $22.41 and lowest of $21.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.49, which means current price is +317.48% above from all time high which was touched on 12/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 529.90K shares, FDMT reached a trading volume of 427636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDMT shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on FDMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 357.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08.

How has FDMT stock performed recently?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, FDMT shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.56 for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.46 and a Gross Margin at +83.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Earnings analysis for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. go to 35.70%.

Insider trade positions for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]

There are presently around $582 million, or 81.80% of FDMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDMT stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 4,007,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.54% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 3,937,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.46 million in FDMT stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $71.0 million in FDMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FDMT] by around 3,026,385 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,890,223 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,298,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,215,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDMT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,664 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 849,011 shares during the same period.