Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] is -18.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GRRR] surged by $2.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.44 during the day while it closed the day at $8.11. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Gorilla Technology Group Wraps up Successful 2022 by Entering MENA Region with Security Convergence Offering in Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Deal.

First win in region affirms globalization strategy, initially targeting Europe, the Middle East and North Africa as company accelerates global expansion efforts.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock has also gained 105.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRRR stock has declined by -31.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.94% and lost -18.90% year-on date.

The market cap for GRRR stock reached $435.59 million, with 72.72 million shares outstanding and 46.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.79K shares, GRRR reached a trading volume of 423210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

GRRR stock trade performance evaluation

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.32. With this latest performance, GRRR shares dropped by -26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.13.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.60% of GRRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRRR stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,861, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.38% of the total institutional ownership; MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 10,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in GRRR stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $18000.0 in GRRR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GRRR] by around 66,840 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRRR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,840 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.