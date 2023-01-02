Goldman slashes price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] – find out why.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AGIO] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.13 during the day while it closed the day at $28.08. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Agios to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGIO stock has declined by -0.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.21% and lost -14.57% year-on date.

The market cap for AGIO stock reached $1.51 billion, with 54.84 million shares outstanding and 54.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 495.01K shares, AGIO reached a trading volume of 332619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIO shares is $36.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AGIO stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AGIO shares from 58 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 152.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.56.

AGIO stock trade performance evaluation

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, AGIO shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.26, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.07 for the last 200 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 39.00%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,577 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,225,097, which is approximately 0.411% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,148,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.57 million in AGIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $134.55 million in AGIO stock with ownership of nearly -0.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AGIO] by around 7,401,780 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 8,371,623 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,381,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,154,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGIO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,423,344 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,089,371 shares during the same period.