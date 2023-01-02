Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [GALT] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $12

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GALT] loss -1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Galectin Therapeutics to Webcast Corporate Update on December 1, 2022 after Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders and webcast can be accessed via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GALT2022.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. represents 59.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.30 million with the latest information. GALT stock price has been found in the range of $1.0686 to $1.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 84.36K shares, GALT reached a trading volume of 137568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [GALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GALT shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GALT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $10, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on GALT stock. On November 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for GALT shares from 3.50 to 6.

Trading performance analysis for GALT stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [GALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.24. With this latest performance, GALT shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [GALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2612, while it was recorded at 1.1310 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5596 for the last 200 days.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [GALT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -227.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.48.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [GALT]

There are presently around $8 million, or 11.80% of GALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,940,807, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 1,302,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 million in GALT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.87 million in GALT stock with ownership of nearly -0.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GALT] by around 108,605 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 214,258 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 6,623,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,946,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GALT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,126 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 79,506 shares during the same period.