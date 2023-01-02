For SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC], Analyst sees a drop to $380. What next?

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: SBAC] closed the trading session at $280.31 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $277.465, while the highest price level was $284.84. The company report on December 20, 2022 that SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:15am MST. The conference will be at the Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 766.87K shares, SBAC reached to a volume of 429178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBAC shares is $336.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for SBA Communications Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $405 to $377. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for SBA Communications Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $325 to $384, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SBAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SBA Communications Corporation is set at 7.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBAC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SBAC stock trade performance evaluation

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, SBAC shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.52, while it was recorded at 281.78 for the last single week of trading, and 314.23 for the last 200 days.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.50 and a Gross Margin at +46.07. SBA Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

SBA Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBA Communications Corporation go to 31.43%.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,701 million, or 97.20% of SBAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,412,790, which is approximately 0.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,673,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in SBAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.39 billion in SBAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SBA Communications Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:SBAC] by around 5,197,143 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 5,376,163 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 91,815,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,388,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBAC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 813,381 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 519,576 shares during the same period.