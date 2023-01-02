For Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. [NYSE: PACK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.66%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Ranpak Announces Michael A. Jones Stepping Down as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America.

Mr. Jones to continue to serve as a member of the board of directors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that Michael A. Jones is stepping down from his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America. Mr. Jones will continue to serve as a non-employee member of the board of directors.

Over the last 12 months, PACK stock dropped by -84.23%. The one-year Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.89. The average equity rating for PACK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $469.10 million, with 81.98 million shares outstanding and 73.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.06K shares, PACK stock reached a trading volume of 332230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACK shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on PACK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ranpak Holdings Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

PACK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, PACK shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ranpak Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $436 million, or 97.40% of PACK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACK stocks are: JS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,530,897, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,630,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.72 million in PACK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.95 million in PACK stock with ownership of nearly 2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ranpak Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. [NYSE:PACK] by around 9,744,549 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 13,095,538 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 52,767,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,607,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,082,631 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,514,471 shares during the same period.