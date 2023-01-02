For Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC], Analyst sees a rise to $136. What next?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: VAC] jumped around 0.86 points on Friday, while shares priced at $134.59 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Creates Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Generations of Leaders at University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Gift honors legacy and 50-year hospitality career of retiring CEO Stephen Weisz.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally recognized travel brands, is partnering with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to support generations of hospitality students. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (MVW) has established The Stephen P. Weisz Endowed Scholarship for Hospitality Management, which will support students at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management. The endowment is being made in honor of the chief executive officer’s legacy and timed with his upcoming retirement at the end of 2022 following five decades of service and leadership to the company.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock is now -20.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VAC Stock saw the intraday high of $134.88 and lowest of $132.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.74, which means current price is +22.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 389.57K shares, VAC reached a trading volume of 195691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAC shares is $185.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $168 to $209. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VAC stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VAC shares from 98 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87.

How has VAC stock performed recently?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, VAC shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.32, while it was recorded at 133.44 for the last single week of trading, and 139.53 for the last 200 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation go to 37.76%.

Insider trade positions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]

There are presently around $4,338 million, or 85.30% of VAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,466,422, which is approximately -1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,282,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.75 million in VAC stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $367.71 million in VAC stock with ownership of nearly 7.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:VAC] by around 2,229,320 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 3,782,241 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 26,223,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,234,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,175,513 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 714,932 shares during the same period.