For EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2022 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals common stock to one new employee. The stock options were granted on December 15, 2022. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award has an exercise price of $2.68 per share, the closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on December 15, 2022. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 37.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.32 million with the latest information. EYPT stock price has been found in the range of $3.32 to $3.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 144.24K shares, EYPT reached a trading volume of 422172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EYPT stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EYPT shares from 4 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

Trading performance analysis for EYPT stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.53. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.64 and a Gross Margin at +71.20. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]

There are presently around $105 million, or 89.10% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 5,609,877, which is approximately 2.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 4,190,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.67 million in EYPT stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.8 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 1,861,022 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,976,404 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,248,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,085,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,356 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 283,404 shares during the same period.