For Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC], Analyst sees a rise to $3.74. What next?

Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE: ENIC] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.28 during the day while it closed the day at $2.25. The company report on April 28, 2022 that ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28th, 2022.

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., Enel Transmisión Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants through an incremental 3.3 GW of renewable projects by 2024 (vs. 2020) and the electrification of its final consumers.

Enel Chile S.A. stock has also gained 3.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENIC stock has inclined by 63.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 102.70% and gained 24.31% year-on date.

The market cap for ENIC stock reached $3.14 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 496.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 593.00K shares, ENIC reached a trading volume of 430311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIC shares is $3.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enel Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Enel Chile S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Chile S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

ENIC stock trade performance evaluation

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, ENIC shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.57 for the last 200 days.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +14.67. Enel Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Enel Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Enel Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE:ENIC] by around 3,236,244 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,201,220 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,187,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,625,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,046 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 229,320 shares during the same period.