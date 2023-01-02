First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] is -4.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ: FIBK] loss -0.44% or -0.17 points to close at $38.65 with a heavy trading volume of 330833 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Announces a 14.6% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.47 per Share.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $85.7 million, or $0.80 per share, which compares to net income of $64.1 million, or $0.59 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $47.1 million, or $0.76 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings include pre-tax acquisition costs of $4.0 million, $45.8 million, and $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, and the third quarter of 2021, respectively, which were related to the acquisition of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (“Great Western”), the parent company of Great Western Bank (“GWB”), which reduced earnings by $0.03, $0.34, and $0.08 per common share for the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, and the third quarter of 2021, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $38.71, the shares rose to $38.82 and dropped to $38.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIBK points out that the company has recorded -0.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 491.34K shares, FIBK reached to a volume of 330833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIBK shares is $49.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on FIBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIBK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.48.

Trading performance analysis for FIBK stock

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, FIBK shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.23, while it was recorded at 38.48 for the last single week of trading, and 39.36 for the last 200 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.90. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [FIBK]

There are presently around $3,204 million, or 79.20% of FIBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,723,142, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,471,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.11 million in FIBK stocks shares; and FIRST INTERSTATE BANK, currently with $238.04 million in FIBK stock with ownership of nearly -22.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. [NASDAQ:FIBK] by around 4,806,375 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 10,767,868 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 67,319,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,893,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIBK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,904 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,446 shares during the same period.