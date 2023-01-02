EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] moved up 43.38: Why It’s Important

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.88 during the day while it closed the day at $0.67. The company report on December 6, 2022 that EZGO Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Requirements.

No Immediate Effect on Nasdaq Listing or Trading of EZGO’s Ordinary Shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until May 29, 2023 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock has also gained 47.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EZGO stock has inclined by 62.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.29% and lost -55.26% year-on date.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $10.99 million, with 23.63 million shares outstanding and 18.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.73K shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 562316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

EZGO stock trade performance evaluation

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.83. With this latest performance, EZGO shares gained by 68.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.17 for EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4248, while it was recorded at 0.5062 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6839 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.55 and a Gross Margin at +1.63. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44.

EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of EZGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EZGO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 25,100, which is approximately -3.462% of the company’s market cap and around 23.11% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 16,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in EZGO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9000.0 in EZGO stock with ownership of nearly 11.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:EZGO] by around 12,712 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 21,663 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 33,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZGO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,280 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,526 shares during the same period.