Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on December 12, 2022 that IHOP® Welcomes New Head Chef Arthur Carl II.

Food and Beverage Industry Veteran to Drive the Evolution of the Iconic IHOP Menu.

Today, IHOP® announced the newest member to lead the brand’s culinary team, naming Arthur Carl II to the position of Vice President, Culinary. In this role, Carl will be responsible for driving the evolution of the iconic IHOP menu and continuing to bring a smile to guests’ faces with craveable additions across all dayparts. Carl will report directly to Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP.

A sum of 195301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 231.81K shares. Dine Brands Global Inc. shares reached a high of $64.71 and dropped to a low of $63.72 until finishing in the latest session at $64.60.

The one-year DIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.91. The average equity rating for DIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIN shares is $88.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dine Brands Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $95 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dine Brands Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $87, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DIN stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIN shares from 100 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dine Brands Global Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, DIN shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.26, while it was recorded at 64.58 for the last single week of trading, and 70.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dine Brands Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.13. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dine Brands Global Inc. go to 6.33%.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $981 million, or 98.20% of DIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,362,231, which is approximately -5.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,830,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.25 million in DIN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $110.88 million in DIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dine Brands Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN] by around 818,372 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 1,396,229 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 12,973,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,187,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 447,941 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 534,580 shares during the same period.