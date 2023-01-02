Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund [VFL] is -26.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: VFL] closed the trading session at $10.37. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Delaware Investments® National Municipal Income Fund Announces Board Approval of New Investment Management Agreement with abrdn Inc. and Nomination of Four New Trustees.

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange American-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL”, announced that its Board of Trustees (the “Board”) approved a new investment management agreement with abrdn Inc. and the nomination of four new trustees who are currently trustees of existing abrdn funds (collectively, the “abrdn fund adoption”), subject to the conditions discussed below.

The Fund’s investment objective and principal investment policies will not change as a result of the proposed change in investment manager to abrdn Inc., an experienced manager of US registered closed-end funds and municipal bond funds.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.56 percent and weekly performance of -2.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.66K shares, VFL reached to a volume of 136682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund [VFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, VFL shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund [VFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.91, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.60 for the last 200 days.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE:VFL] by around 825,274 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 581,140 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,995,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,401,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,437 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 166,408 shares during the same period.