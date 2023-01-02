Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, down -61.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYTH] traded at a low on 12/30/22, posting a -1.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.42. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Cyclo Therapeutics Announces $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the purchase and sale of 2,608,696 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $1.61 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue series A-1 warrants to purchase up to 2,608,696 shares of common stock and series A-2 warrants to purchase up to 2,608,696 shares of common stock. Each series of warrants has an exercise price of $1.36 per share and is exercisable on the date of issuance. The series A-1 warrants will have a term of five years from the date of issuance and the series A-2 warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 136482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at 14.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.15%.

The market cap for CYTH stock reached $12.20 million, with 8.45 million shares outstanding and 7.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.87K shares, CYTH reached a trading volume of 136482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTH shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has CYTH stock performed recently?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.46. With this latest performance, CYTH shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5698, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1005 for the last 200 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -901.15 and a Gross Margin at -152.96. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -900.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.77.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.80% of CYTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 253,765, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 48,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in CYTH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $69000.0 in CYTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYTH] by around 12,990 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 17,576 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 367,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,680 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084 shares during the same period.