Cohu Inc. [COHU] Is Currently -0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ: COHU] loss -0.93% or -0.3 points to close at $32.05 with a heavy trading volume of 197988 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Cohu Announces Collaboration with CHPT to Deliver Advanced Probe Card Interface Solutions.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced a strategic collaboration with Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co., Ltd. (CHPT), a leading provider of test interface solutions, to deliver advanced probe card and interface products to the semiconductor test market.

The trend in 5G mobility and Automotive ADAS sensors toward high-frequency and smaller devices creates significant test challenges, leading to increased instrumentation and interface complexity. The combination of Cohu’s mmWave RF probe head and socket technology with CHPT’s advanced substrate and load boards will create an optimized turnkey interface solution for probe and final test, lowering customers’ costs and improving time to market. Additionally, the combined engineering and manufacturing resources of both companies will enable scale manufacturing of multisite interface products with test speed performance greater than 60 GHz.

It opened the trading session at $31.95, the shares rose to $32.45 and dropped to $31.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COHU points out that the company has recorded 28.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 283.88K shares, COHU reached to a volume of 197988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cohu Inc. [COHU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHU shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cohu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Cohu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on COHU stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COHU shares from 37 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohu Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHU in the course of the last twelve months was 15.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for COHU stock

Cohu Inc. [COHU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, COHU shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Cohu Inc. [COHU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.61, while it was recorded at 31.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.34 for the last 200 days.

Cohu Inc. [COHU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cohu Inc. [COHU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Cohu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.24.

Cohu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cohu Inc. [COHU]

There are presently around $1,403 million, or 93.70% of COHU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,524,401, which is approximately -0.434% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,607,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.63 million in COHU stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $89.73 million in COHU stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cohu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ:COHU] by around 2,291,122 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 2,267,182 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 39,215,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,774,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,505 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 471,727 shares during the same period.